Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,620.82

Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,620.82 ($21.79) and traded as high as GBX 1,625 ($21.85). Gamma Communications shares last traded at GBX 1,600 ($21.51), with a volume of 103,198 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,620.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,853.72. The stock has a market cap of £1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99.

About Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA)

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized business. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, inbound call control, and network services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

