Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 2,228 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,228 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $3,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AB. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AllianceBernstein by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in AllianceBernstein by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AllianceBernstein stock opened at $45.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.97 and a 200-day moving average of $50.75. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 1-year low of $35.45 and a 1-year high of $57.54. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $62.00 to $64.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

