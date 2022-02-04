Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing therapies for liver diseases and gallstones. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is based in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.61 on Tuesday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.88 and a quick ratio of 6.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.98.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.

