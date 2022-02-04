Gainplan LLC Trims Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Gainplan LLC reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Gainplan LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Gainplan LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 15,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter.

SCHZ stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.21. The company had a trading volume of 5,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,331. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.51 and a 200 day moving average of $54.20. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $52.41 and a 12 month high of $55.48.

See Also: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.