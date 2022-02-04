Gainplan LLC Sells 407 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Gainplan LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Gainplan LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Gainplan LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,438,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,595,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,619 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,235,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,047,000 after acquiring an additional 754,593 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,562,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,595,000 after acquiring an additional 79,620 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,182,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,108,000 after acquiring an additional 590,829 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,385,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,195,000 after buying an additional 146,936 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.43. 1,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,426,373. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $90.31 and a 52-week high of $114.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.05.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

