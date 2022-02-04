Gainplan LLC Cuts Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Gainplan LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,521 shares during the period. Gainplan LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 5,579 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 46,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 28,626 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 22,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 10,321 shares during the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 536.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.48. The stock had a trading volume of 35,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,242,027. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $27.31 and a 1 year high of $38.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.68 and its 200-day moving average is $33.82.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.