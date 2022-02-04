FY2022 EPS Estimates for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Lifted by B. Riley

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) – B. Riley raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for Teck Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 1st. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $4.25 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.18.

TECK has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$48.50 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.58.

NYSE TECK opened at $32.66 on Wednesday. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $17.31 and a 52 week high of $35.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.0399 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Teck Resources by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after purchasing an additional 61,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Teck Resources by 305.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,074,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,748,000 after purchasing an additional 808,971 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Teck Resources by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,475,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,985,000 after purchasing an additional 541,090 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Teck Resources by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

