FY2022 EPS Estimates for East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of East Japan Railway in a report released on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.36).

Shares of East Japan Railway stock opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.54. East Japan Railway has a 12 month low of $9.29 and a 12 month high of $13.18.

East Japan Railway Co engages in the business of railway transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Retails and Services, Real Estate and Hotels, and Others. The Transportation segment handles the transportation business centered on railway business. It also manages travel, cleaning maintenance, station operation, railway car manufacturing, and railway car maintenance businesses.

