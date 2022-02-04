FY2022 EPS Estimates for Alithya Group Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:ALYA)

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) – Stock analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alithya Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Desjardins analyst K. Krishnaratne now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.10). Desjardins also issued estimates for Alithya Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $83.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.17 million.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Alithya Group from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alithya Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alithya Group in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.68.

NASDAQ ALYA opened at $2.81 on Friday. Alithya Group has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $3.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.25 million, a PE ratio of -20.07 and a beta of 0.97.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALYA. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 892,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 9,421 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alithya Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alithya Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 22,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 148.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 59,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

