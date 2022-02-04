FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Issued By KeyCorp

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) – KeyCorp lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report issued on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now forecasts that the company will earn $7.15 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.00. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s FY2023 earnings at $7.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.90 EPS.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank cut Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.89.

NYSE:J opened at $128.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.30. The company has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.82. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 52-week low of $106.14 and a 52-week high of $149.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

In related news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total transaction of $14,392,196.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $10,738,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 310.0% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter worth $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 170.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 116.2% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

