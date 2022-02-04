FY2021 EPS Estimates for Lundin Gold Inc. Lifted by National Bank Financial (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Lundin Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.14. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lundin Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS.
Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$240.19 million during the quarter.
Shares of LUG opened at C$9.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.44. Lundin Gold has a 52 week low of C$8.82 and a 52 week high of C$12.93.
Lundin Gold Company Profile
Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.
