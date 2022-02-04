FY2021 EPS Estimates for Lundin Gold Inc. Lifted by National Bank Financial (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Lundin Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.14. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lundin Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$240.19 million during the quarter.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LUG. Scotiabank lowered Lundin Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of Lundin Gold in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Lundin Gold from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.25.

Shares of LUG opened at C$9.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.44. Lundin Gold has a 52 week low of C$8.82 and a 52 week high of C$12.93.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.