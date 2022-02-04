FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Volkswagen AG Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:VWAGY)

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Volkswagen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.77 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.71. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Volkswagen’s FY2022 earnings at $3.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on VWAGY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Volkswagen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Volkswagen from €270.00 ($303.37) to €210.00 ($235.96) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Volkswagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Volkswagen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.67.

VWAGY opened at $28.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.63. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of $21.52 and a fifty-two week high of $48.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.88 and its 200 day moving average is $31.76.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.