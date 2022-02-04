Furucombo (COMBO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $543,840.00

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. Furucombo has a market capitalization of $6.26 million and approximately $543,840.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Furucombo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000578 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Furucombo has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002670 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00050912 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,755.52 or 0.07354430 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00055054 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,447.84 or 0.99947456 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00055012 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007036 BTC.

Furucombo Profile

Furucombo was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,902,712 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Buying and Selling Furucombo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Furucombo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Furucombo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

