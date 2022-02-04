Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RSI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Rush Street Interactive by 281.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,803,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806,436 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,748,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 169.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,269,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,645 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 2,875.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 907,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,124,000 after purchasing an additional 876,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,648,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,468,000 after purchasing an additional 822,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

RSI stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.16. 5,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,818,552. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $22.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.03 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.45.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $122.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.30 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 11.85% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. Equities research analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RSI shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Roth Capital began coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rush Street Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

Rush Street Interactive Profile

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.