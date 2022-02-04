Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 82.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,951 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 216,038 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BEN. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 20.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 46.0% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 63.9% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 16.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,092 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 43.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Franklin Resources news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $358,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $30.96 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $24.91 and a one year high of $38.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.35.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.19. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.49%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BEN. Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America began coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

