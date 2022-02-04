Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 29,589 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,033,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,589 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $1,076,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,036,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,928,000 after acquiring an additional 378,774 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,071,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,795,000 after buying an additional 454,813 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,035,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,344,000 after buying an additional 1,622,210 shares in the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Bill.com by 12.4% during the second quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,265,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,927,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Bill.com by 16.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,349,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,222,000 after purchasing an additional 187,633 shares in the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BILL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Bill.com from $370.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Bill.com from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 price objective on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.25.

Shares of BILL stock traded up $52.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $222.73. 143,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,791,543. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.00 and a fifty-two week high of $348.49. The stock has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.09 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.68.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 52.34%. The company had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bill.com news, Director Allison Mnookin sold 10,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.03, for a total value of $3,410,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.36, for a total value of $1,938,490.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 442,115 shares of company stock worth $129,211,943. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

