Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $175.67.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

NYSE FNV traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.16. The company had a trading volume of 25,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,609. The company has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.07. Franco-Nevada has a twelve month low of $105.62 and a twelve month high of $163.79.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 54.00%. The company had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 33.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,261,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,343,572,000 after buying an additional 1,300,763 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,076,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,255,237,000 after purchasing an additional 566,311 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,929,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $860,166,000 after purchasing an additional 72,952 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,518,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $587,011,000 after purchasing an additional 148,700 shares during the period. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,095,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $289,740,000 after purchasing an additional 64,734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

