FourThought Financial LLC Purchases 150 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $3,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 954,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,544,000 after acquiring an additional 67,096 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 587,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,717 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 396,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,566,000 after acquiring an additional 12,703 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 263,707.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 176,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,654,000 after acquiring an additional 176,684 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 162,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,739,000 after acquiring an additional 9,849 shares during the period.

MTUM stock traded down $3.95 on Friday, reaching $164.67. 2,406,380 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $175.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.73.

