FourThought Financial LLC Lowers Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

FourThought Financial LLC lessened its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 358.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,151,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $430,105,000 after purchasing an additional 900,527 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 63.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,059,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,564,000 after buying an additional 409,414 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at $164,038,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 7.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,753,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $654,721,000 after buying an additional 124,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $392.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,130. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $468.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $483.80. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $301.51 and a 12-month high of $580.00. The company has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 88.35, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 53.93%.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $534.70.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.27, for a total value of $800,474.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 7,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.27, for a total value of $4,283,633.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,041 shares of company stock worth $17,884,422 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.