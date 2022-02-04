FourThought Financial LLC Has $7.45 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for approximately 1.0% of FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management boosted its stake in Amgen by 8.5% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its stake in Amgen by 1.1% during the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Amgen by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 17,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 2.6% during the third quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 4.0% during the third quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

AMGN stock traded down $2.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $221.46. 36,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,793,660. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $261.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.98.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

