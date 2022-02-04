FourThought Financial LLC Has $10.75 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

FourThought Financial LLC decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 192,134 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. Comcast makes up approximately 1.4% of FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $10,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Comcast by 94.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,813,980 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,978,130,000 after acquiring an additional 16,883,869 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Comcast by 27.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,835,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,986,305,000 after acquiring an additional 7,499,137 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Comcast by 2.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 226,174,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,895,902,000 after acquiring an additional 6,432,001 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in Comcast by 60.4% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 16,274,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $910,251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,130,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Comcast in the second quarter valued at about $333,562,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. Citigroup cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Macquarie cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.28.

Comcast stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.95. 411,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,163,820. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $45.47 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The company has a market cap of $223.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.16.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 33.00%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

