FourThought Financial LLC Acquires 713 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $5,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,737,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,777,000 after acquiring an additional 186,117 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,685,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,048,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,851,000 after acquiring an additional 146,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,370,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,218,000 after acquiring an additional 112,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.33.

LHX stock traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $211.75. 7,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,889,125. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.85. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.36 and a 52 week high of $246.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $215.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.74.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

