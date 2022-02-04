FourThought Financial LLC Acquires 2,484 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 9.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VONG. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 188.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 269.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 562,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,251,000 after purchasing an additional 409,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 309.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 69,425 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VONG traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.47. 1,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,780. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $58.33 and a 52 week high of $80.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

