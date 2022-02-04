Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.35 to $6.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.30.

NYSE:FBHS opened at $90.29 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52 week low of $80.40 and a 52 week high of $114.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 19.19%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FBHS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 887,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,439 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.64% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $88,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

