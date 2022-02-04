Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC is engaged in the owning and acquisition of infrastructure and equipment for leasing. Its segments include Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal and Railroad. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.80.

Shares of FTAI stock opened at $27.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.56. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a twelve month low of $21.27 and a twelve month high of $34.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

