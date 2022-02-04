Fortis (FTS) to Release Earnings on Friday

Fortis (TSE:FTS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 11th. Analysts expect Fortis to post earnings of C$0.74 per share for the quarter.
Shares of Fortis stock opened at C$60.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$28.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$59.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$57.61. Fortis has a 1-year low of C$48.97 and a 1-year high of C$61.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.25, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.44.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.84%.
Fortis Company Profile
Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.
