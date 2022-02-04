Fortis (FTS) to Release Earnings on Friday

Fortis (TSE:FTS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 11th. Analysts expect Fortis to post earnings of C$0.74 per share for the quarter.

Shares of Fortis stock opened at C$60.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$28.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$59.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$57.61. Fortis has a 1-year low of C$48.97 and a 1-year high of C$61.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.25, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Get Fortis alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.84%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FTS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Fortis to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TD Securities cut Fortis from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Fortis to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$60.08.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.