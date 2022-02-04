Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $116.22. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $115.55, with a volume of 11,395 shares trading hands.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 1.10.
Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $586.26 million during the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 2.22%.
About Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY)
Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions and IT professional services. It operates through the following segments: Matrix, Sapiens, Magic Software, and Other. The company was founded on April 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.
