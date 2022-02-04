Foresite Capital Management II LLC Sells 167,666 Shares of Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Foresite Capital Management II LLC lowered its position in shares of Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 16.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 832,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 167,666 shares during the quarter. Epizyme makes up 1.5% of Foresite Capital Management II LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Foresite Capital Management II LLC’s holdings in Epizyme were worth $4,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPZM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Epizyme by 175.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Epizyme during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Epizyme during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Epizyme in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPZM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.41. The stock had a trading volume of 18,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,635,038. Epizyme, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $12.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86. The company has a market capitalization of $149.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.24.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). Epizyme had a negative net margin of 779.45% and a negative return on equity of 432.91%. The business had revenue of $5.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Epizyme news, Director Pablo G. Legorreta purchased 22,666,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000,000.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.08.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

