Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stake Raised by Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,356 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,303 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of F. Natixis increased its stake in Ford Motor by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 3,993,196 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $56,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,460 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Ford Motor by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 112,034 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 10,387 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in Ford Motor by 1,721.2% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,548,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $21,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,000 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its stake in Ford Motor by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 27,908 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 54,682 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alexandra Ford English purchased 38,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $250,491.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,088 shares of company stock worth $2,090,456 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $19.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.23. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $11.13 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.64.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

