Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its target price cut by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 40.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on F. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.82.

Ford Motor stock traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.80. 2,624,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,055,594. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $11.13 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.23.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 412,500 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $8,505,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $250,491.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,456 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 50.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

