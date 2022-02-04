Fmr Llc Sells 35,574 Shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Stock

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) insider Fmr Llc sold 35,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $1,033,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Fmr Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 26th, Fmr Llc sold 149,853 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $4,679,909.19.

Verve Therapeutics stock opened at $26.26 on Friday. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $78.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.36.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $169,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $2,877,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $767,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,934,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $24,702,000. 57.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VERV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Verve Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verve Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

