Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Stock Price Down 6%

Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF)’s share price dropped 6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.30 and last traded at $32.30. Approximately 2,706 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 146% from the average daily volume of 1,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.35.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fluidra in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.27.

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets accessories and machineries for swimming pools, irrigation, and water treatment and purification fir private and public customers worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes various components required for the construction, refurbishment, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools.

