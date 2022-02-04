FJ Capital Management LLC Takes Position in TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 91,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,000. FJ Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of TCG BDC at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gries Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCG BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,296,000. Callodine Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 640,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TCG BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 305,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after buying an additional 53,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 362,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after buying an additional 34,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGBD traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,206. TCG BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.43 million, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.84.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. TCG BDC had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 100.42%. The company had revenue of $36.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.81 million. Analysts expect that TCG BDC, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CGBD shares. TheStreet cut TCG BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut TCG BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on TCG BDC in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

TCG BDC Company Profile

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

