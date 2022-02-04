FJ Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

FJ Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Independent Bank makes up about 2.8% of FJ Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. FJ Capital Management LLC owned about 7.05% of Independent Bank worth $32,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 97,642.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 6,835 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in Independent Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Independent Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBCP stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $23.95. 894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,857. The stock has a market cap of $509.58 million, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.02. Independent Bank Co. has a one year low of $19.36 and a one year high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.39.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.06). Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 15.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

