FJ Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

FJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 598,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Peapack-Gladstone Financial makes up 1.7% of FJ Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. FJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial were worth $19,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 876,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,238,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 337,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,492,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,622,000 after buying an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 237,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after buying an additional 12,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 218,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,775,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, EVP Stuart M. Vorcheimer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $123,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 5,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $203,933.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

NASDAQ PGC traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $37.27. The company had a trading volume of 642 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,504. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.90. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $24.79 and a 12 month high of $38.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.53 million, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.23.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 10.59%. On average, research analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

