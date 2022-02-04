FJ Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN)

FJ Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 482,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC owned 5.31% of Bank7 worth $10,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Bank7 by 312.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Bank7 during the second quarter worth about $212,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bank7 by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Bank7 by 17.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank7 during the second quarter worth about $1,097,000. 19.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank7 alerts:

Shares of BSVN traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.45. 5,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,838. Bank7 Corp. has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $27.28. The stock has a market cap of $212.71 million, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.67.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.10). Bank7 had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 20.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank7 Corp. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Bank7’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, major shareholder Bradford Haines Financ William sold 1,000,000 shares of Bank7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $22,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman William B. Haines sold 117,811 shares of Bank7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total transaction of $2,462,249.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,122,080 shares of company stock valued at $24,571,237. Company insiders own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as bank holding company which engages in the ownership and management of the Bank7. It offers banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers located in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. The company was founded by William Brad Haines in 2004 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.