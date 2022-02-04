FJ Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,000 Shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

FJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PennantPark Investment were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNNT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in PennantPark Investment by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in PennantPark Investment by 295.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 8,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.07% of the company’s stock.

PNNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PennantPark Investment from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, PennantPark Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNNT traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.06. 1,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,718. The stock has a market cap of $473.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.89. PennantPark Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $7.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The asset manager reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 million. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 204.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.28%.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

