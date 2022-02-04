Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by FJ Capital Management LLC

FJ Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Fiserv by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 198,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,223,000 after purchasing an additional 27,932 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Fiserv by 200.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on FISV shares. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.41.

In related news, EVP Christopher M. Foskett sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Harry Disimone acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.21 per share, for a total transaction of $97,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and sold 169,965 shares worth $17,396,853. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FISV traded down $3.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,094,521. The stock has a market cap of $67.96 billion, a PE ratio of 53.94, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.06 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

