First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FDT) Stock Price Up 1.2%

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FDT) shares rose 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $59.47 and last traded at $59.37. Approximately 25,124 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 61,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.67.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.61.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.