First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,254 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PTC. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in PTC by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of PTC by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PTC by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.91, for a total value of $1,828,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 2,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total value of $257,433.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,364 shares of company stock worth $4,601,562 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

PTC stock opened at $113.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.81. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.49 and a fifty-two week high of $153.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). PTC had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 17.89%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on PTC shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.11.

PTC Company Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

Further Reading: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.