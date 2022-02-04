First Republic Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 56,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CWK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 459.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 22.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 63,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 105,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the period. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $21.75 to $23.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.71.

NYSE CWK opened at $21.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $22.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 65.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.21.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.20. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,797,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $117,982,075.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

