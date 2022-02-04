First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $974,000 Stock Position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 61.8% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $222,000. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLAB opened at $159.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $188.92 and a 200-day moving average of $170.49. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.15 and a 52-week high of $211.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.37.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 249.72%. The firm had revenue of $208.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

SLAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.82.

In related news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.47, for a total transaction of $1,037,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $190,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

