First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 7.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 718.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter worth $155,000. 96.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Gordon Haskett lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of SFM stock opened at $28.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.26. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $31.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.33.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 4.45%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

