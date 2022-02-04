First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.55% of Bank of Princeton worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Bank of Princeton by 5.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 336,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,052,000 after buying an additional 16,896 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Princeton in the second quarter worth about $2,565,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Princeton by 44.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Bank of Princeton by 0.9% in the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 69,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Bank of Princeton by 17.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 7,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

BPRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Princeton from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Bank of Princeton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ BPRN opened at $30.71 on Friday. The Bank of Princeton has a fifty-two week low of $24.11 and a fifty-two week high of $32.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.07. The company has a market capitalization of $207.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.82%.

About Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

