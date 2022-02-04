First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 278 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,950,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,809,000 after purchasing an additional 25,373 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,832,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,763,000 after purchasing an additional 11,207 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 0.6% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,844,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,251,000 after purchasing an additional 11,743 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,124,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,985,000 after purchasing an additional 20,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 4.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 729,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,320,000 after purchasing an additional 32,892 shares during the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $237.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $239.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $273.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.74.

AAP opened at $232.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.01 and a 52 week high of $244.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.76.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.49%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

