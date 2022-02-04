First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of banking through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, N.A. It operates in three lines of business: community banking and wealth management through First Mid Bank, and insurance brokerage through First Mid Insurance Group. The company’s deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as NOW accounts. Its loan portfolio primarily comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans. The company also offers estate planning, investment, and farm management services; and employee benefit services. In addition, it provides commercial lines insurance to businesses; and homeowner, automobile, and other types of personal lines insurance to individuals. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc is headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois. “

Shares of FMBH opened at $40.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. First Mid Bancshares has a 52-week low of $33.58 and a 52-week high of $45.84.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 20.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that First Mid Bancshares will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMBH. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,159,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,974,000 after acquiring an additional 114,290 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,529,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,077,000 after acquiring an additional 25,237 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 435,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,883,000 after acquiring an additional 14,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 307,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,459,000 after acquiring an additional 12,986 shares in the last quarter. 35.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

