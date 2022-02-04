First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.21 Million

Equities analysts expect First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) to report sales of $14.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for First Community’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.23 million and the lowest is $14.20 million. First Community posted sales of $13.86 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that First Community will report full-year sales of $59.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $58.67 million to $59.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $63.44 million, with estimates ranging from $62.16 million to $64.36 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. First Community had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 25.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded First Community from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.

FCCO stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,576. The company has a market cap of $155.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. First Community has a 12 month low of $16.57 and a 12 month high of $23.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. First Community’s payout ratio is currently 25.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCCO. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Community during the second quarter valued at approximately $561,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of First Community by 3.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 392,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after buying an additional 12,471 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Community during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First Community by 16.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 15,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of First Community by 7.3% during the second quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 131,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 8,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.41% of the company’s stock.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.

