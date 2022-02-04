Firestone Capital Management Purchases Shares of 123 Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 125.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

VBK stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $239.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,230. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $226.78 and a 52 week high of $306.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.13.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.