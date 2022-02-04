FIO Protocol (FIO) Trading 7.6% Higher This Week

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 4th. In the last week, FIO Protocol has traded up 7.6% against the dollar. FIO Protocol has a market capitalization of $47.81 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FIO Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000249 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000157 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002649 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003753 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 807,724,719 coins and its circulating supply is 472,527,026 coins. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

