Financial Insights Inc. Purchases 1,440 Shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO)

Financial Insights Inc. increased its stake in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Etho Climate Leadership US ETF comprises about 1.7% of Financial Insights Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Financial Insights Inc. owned about 1.04% of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ETHO. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 331.1% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 38,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 29,401 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 25.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,665,000 after acquiring an additional 18,813 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 24.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 16.6% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF during the third quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ETHO traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.62. 6,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,573. Etho Climate Leadership US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $66.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.84.

